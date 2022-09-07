Trending News: Thanks to Bollywood, Indians love songs about romance and heartbreak. Whether it’s Arijit Singh’s Channa Mereya or Sonu Nigam’s Tanhayee, there’s a song for every heartbroken Indian lover. However nowadays, people have broadened their taste in music, thanks to the internet. Romantic songs such as Chaand Baaliyan by Aditya A and Pasoori from Coke Studio Season 14 have caused a social media storm.Also Read - Viral Video: Pune Cop Sings Coke Studio Song Pasoori, Internet Says 'Chaa Gaye Guru' | Watch

The two songs went crazy viral on the internet and are still some of the top favourites of many people. Now, another song is taking the internet by storm and happens to be about heartbreak. Just like Chaand Baaliyan, the song Dil E Zaar by Shree N is being used by many Instagram users in their reels. The song was released only recently and more than 220 reels have been created using it. Also Read - Viral Video: Boy Sings O Re Piya Like a Pro, His Soulful Voice Will Give You Goosebumps. Watch

WATCH SHREE N’S VIRAL SONG DIL E ZAAR HERE:

Also Read - Ali Ali Ali Ali: From Times Square To UK, Patakha Guddi Dance Trend Is All Over The World. Watch Viral Reels

The heart-touching lyrics and Sufi-style singing of Dil E Zaar are winning a lot of hearts online. The official music video on YouTube has crossed 7.5 lakh views. The singer, Shree N, shared a reel recently in which an Indian blogger used his song. The reel has gone viral with over 13,200 views and the song suited really well to the blogger’s aesthetic in the video. Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riya Kanwar (@riyakanwar_7373)

For more such viral videos and trending news stories, stay tuned to India.com/Viral