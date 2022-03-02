Bobby Deol Memes: If you are active on the Internet, you must have come across several rib-tickling Bobby Deol memes. Bobby, who is known for his great sense of humour, has been the subject of some iconic memes, which the actor has always taken in his stride. It’s for this reason that memers now lovingly call him ‘Lord Bobby.’ On Tuesday, Bobby shared a video on social media in which he can be seen reacting to some of the viral memes on himself, as part of his Love Hostel promotions.Also Read - Bobby Deol on Love Hostel, Changing Image From '90s Films, And How he 'Can Never be at Peace' - Watch Video
Bobby thanked his fans for all the love and said that he “genuinely had a great laugh” when he noticed these memes on him. He captioned the video as, ‘I genuinely had a great laugh, thank you for the love guys. Keep such hilarious stuff coming!’.
Watch the video here:
The first meme is the one in which Bobby seems to be using an airpod. Reacting to it, Bobby said, “See, I have always been ahead of time. Also, I think I should have patented these.”
Another meme that went crazy viral was of Bobby forcing a swab in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s nose, from their 1997 movie Aur Pyar Hogaya. The meme reminded netizens of the RT-PCR test during the pandemic, leading to a barrage of Reacting to it, Bobby said, “Sorry Aishwarya, but Bobby got a little Swabby. Get it? Swab test, Bobby-Swabby.”
Another meme shows how Bobby inspired the Canadian singer The Weeknd and Disney movies. The actor joked, “Pata hamesha kehte the ki saccha mard wahi hai joh sabko prerna de.”
The fourth meme was that of Bobby posing like a umpire, to which the actor said that it has left him inspired to actually become an umpire.
Which one is your favourite Bobby Deol meme?