Bobby Deol Memes: If you are active on the Internet, you must have come across several rib-tickling Bobby Deol memes. Bobby, who is known for his great sense of humour, has been the subject of some iconic memes, which the actor has always taken in his stride. It’s for this reason that memers now lovingly call him ‘Lord Bobby.’ On Tuesday, Bobby shared a video on social media in which he can be seen reacting to some of the viral memes on himself, as part of his Love Hostel promotions.Also Read - Bobby Deol on Love Hostel, Changing Image From '90s Films, And How he 'Can Never be at Peace' - Watch Video

Bobby thanked his fans for all the love and said that he “genuinely had a great laugh” when he noticed these memes on him. He captioned the video as, ‘I genuinely had a great laugh, thank you for the love guys. Keep such hilarious stuff coming!’.

Watch the video here: