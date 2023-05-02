Home

Sound Of Thunder Scares Baby, She Immediately Hugs Her Dad: Watch Viral Video

Parents make sure that the baby gets the best of care and upbringing.

After the baby is born, the entire attention, time, efforts, and thoughts of the parents revolve around her. They make sure that the baby gets the best of care and upbringing and also that she feels completely safe and secure in the house and outside as well.

This video shows a man with a baby girl in his arms. Suddenly, a loud sound of thunder is heard which makes the baby fearful and it shows in her facial expression. She immediately clings to his chest and her dad assures her by wrapping his arm around her.

The video is shared on Twitter by The Figen @TheFigen_ with the caption, “Awww she was afraid of thunder and suddenly hugged her dad. ”

Awww she was afraid of thunder and suddenly hugged her dad. pic.twitter.com/JtWYloNalX — The Figen (@TheFigen_) April 30, 2023

Parents are the support system of the children. Right from the time when the baby is in the mother’s womb and gets nourished in both physical and emotional ways by the umbilical cord, a strange kind of relationship develops between the two. In fact, the father too gets mushy and creates a phantastic relationship with the unborn.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Isaac García @Isaactremonti: Beauty innocence, pure soul, cute.

zسم عباسی @Qasimabbasipak: Cute

Ned @68_soul: I miss these hugs.

JimMeBlackJack @alien958: It works every time when dad needs a hug.

Alizeh @hymf25: Awww

G @GBoredom7777: Awwwwww that face thou❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Luckyman @Luckyma17834060: So beautiful

Adroit @AdroitMatovolwa: This is how God wants from humans to act like a child, just in everything know the father is always there.

U. Ben Took @RotheHertel: First, as they always do, she looked to see dad’s reaction. Sweet baby.

