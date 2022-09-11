Viral Video Today: There’s no doubt that Bollywood is taking over the world and foreigners are often seen dancing on Bollywood songs and saying how much they love our films. The K-Pop craze is also taking over the world as groups like BTS and Blackpink have thousands of fans in India. While the young Indians are becoming ARMYs, youngsters from South Korea are embracing the Indian culture and dancing to Bollywood songs.Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Girls Do Bhangra With Bumblebee Robot At Times Square in New York. Watch

A group of South Korean boys and girls were recently seen grooving to Bollywood songs at an event organized to pre celebrate Chuseok festival (Korean Thanksgiving festival) at IFSC. It is also called Hangavi, which means mid-autumn festival or harvest moon festival. First, the girls wearing ghaghra-cholis performed to the song Nagada Sang Dhol from the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Then the boys wearing dhoti-kurtas performed to the song Tattad Tattad, in which they were later joined by the girls. Also Read - Viral Video: Korean Woman Teaches Jana Gana Mana to Her Son, Desis Feel Proud | Watch

The video shared by the user ‘lucknowi_nawab_in_korea’ on Instagram reels has gone viral with 1.6 million views and 181k likes. Desi netizens were completely amazed by the energetic Bollywood performance put up by the Koreans. “In our school onam festival our sir played kpop songs,” an Indian mentioned. “Amazing too good,” another user wrote. “Vaah yr…. kitna mst dance kr rhe ye log,” a third user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF SOUTH KOREANS DANCING TO BOLLYWOOD SONGS HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swarnim/ 수아 (@lucknowi_nawab_in_korea)

Hangavi is a major mid-autumn harvest festival and a three-day holiday in South Korea celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar on the full moon.