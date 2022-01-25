Viral Video: A few days back, a peanut seller from West Bengal had gone crazy viral on social media after he composed a super catchy jingle to sell his peanuts. In a video, a man who goes by the man Bhuban Badyakar was seen singing ‘Badam Badam Kacha Badam’ to attract customers to buy nuts from him. The song was shared on Instagram, Facebook and other social networking platforms. Now, a South Korean mother-daughter duo has shared a video of them dancing to the Kacha Badam song.Also Read - Karnataka Farmer Humiliated by Mahindra Showroom Salesman. Here's How He Paid Back 'With Rs 10 Lakh Cash'

In the video, Dasom Her happily grooves to the peppy song along with her mother. The duo is seen enjoying themselves as some filter that makes the video go from normal to colourful with every beat. "That's us CELEBRATING. Thank you for all your love! Cheers to our love," reads the caption of the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dasom Her (@luna_yogini_official)

The video has gone viral, delighting social media users. So far the video has garnered more than 28.6 k views and several comments praising their love for India and its music. One user said, ”you guys are so fun to watch.” Another commented, ”I love watching you & how happy soul you and your mom are.” A third wrote, ”I just love this.”