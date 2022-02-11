It seems unlikely that the craze for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is going to die down any time soon. From Allu Arjun’s fiery dialogues to the catchy songs and the amazing dance steps of the songs, netizens and influencers are all over the everything about the hit film. Now, the Pushpa fever has reached South Korea.Also Read - South Korean Mom-Daughter Dance to Viral Kacha Badam Song, Indians Love It | Watch

A video is going viral where a South Korean woman recreates the hook step of the song Srivalli and manages to nail it. It was posted on Instagram by an account called Korean G1. “This dance is more difficult than you think. Allu Arjun in Korean version,” reads the caption of the post. Also Read - BTS to NOT be Exempted From Military Service? ARMY in Iffy After South Korea's Presidential Candidate's Statement

The video shows a Korean woman dressed like Allu Arjun’s character Pushpa and recreating the hook step of the Srivalli song. Many netizens said she executed the moves of the trending song really well.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1 (@korean.g1)

The video has received more than 1.1 million views and 200k likes. Netizens were amazed by the woman’s performance and flooded the comments with praise for her dance. “You did it very beautifully,” a user said. Another user commented, “This is so cool.” Here are some of the comments from the post: