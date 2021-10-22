Seoul: Thousands of union workers in South Korea’s Seoul recently organized a protest to demand better working conditions from the government. However, what caught the eye was that a large group of agitators donned costumes seen in the Netflix sensation ‘Squid Game’ as part of the protests. Notably, the survival drama involving deadly children’s games, has quickly become one of Netflix’s most-watched shows ever, and continues to fascinate audiences worldwide.Also Read - Mumbai Police Uses 'Squid Game' Reference To Promote Road Safety, Says Save Yourself From Getting Eliminated

According to The Straits Times, over 80,000 members of the South Korean Confederation of Trade Unions went on strike in 13 different cities in South Korea on Wednesday local time, demanding that the government improve working conditions for irregular workers and raise the minimum pay. Dozens of members were seen in flamboyant jumpsuits and masks worn by actors in the Netflix show.

Unionists dressed up in pink jumpsuits and masks with white circle, square or triangle symbols worn by guards in ‘Squid Game’ were seen beating drums to loud music and dancing. Lim Yun Suk, the Korea Bureau Chief for Channel News Asia, tweeted that some union workers said, like the characters in the popular Korean survival drama, “they too are struggling to make a living.”

Watch the video here:

Several union workers dressed in #SquidGames outfit take part in a rally in #Seoul, saying just like in the movie they too are struggling to make a living. They called on the government to improve workers’ rights. Some reports say about 30,000 took part in the rally. pic.twitter.com/tus8vj9KeG — LIM Yun Suk (@yunsukCNA) October 20, 2021

“About 80 youth union members dressed up in costumes that parody the Squid Game, which bitterly satirises the bare face of our society,” KCTU said in a statement. On Thursday, the Seoul city government filed a police complaint against members of South Korea’s main labour group, saying they defied COVID-19 curbs. Only one-person protests are allowed in the capital and surrounding areas under current social distancing rules.

The Squid Game premiered on Netflix on September 17 and quickly became the highest-rated programme in 90 countries. The show is a survival drama where 456 debt ridden people compete in children’s games with fatal outcomes. Only one out of the 456 contestants can make it out of the games alive with a whopping $38 million cash reward.