20,000 KG of MAIDA, CHEMICAL FERTILIZERS RECOVERED

Recently, a joint team of officials comprising members of the chief minister’s flying squad, Faridabad police, and the food safety department raided a manufacturing unit producing fake soya chaap in Mujesar industrial area, Sector 22. Police informed that they have recovered 20,000 kg of refined wheat flour, chemical fertilizers, and 200 kg of fake soya from the unit.

PRIME SUSPECT ARRESTED

Police have arrested the prime suspect Anil Kumar, a Faridabad resident from the spot. Rajesh Kumar, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) said that Anil was selling the wheat product at Rs 60 per kg to get maximum orders and establish his brand. However, original soya chaap is sold for ₹290 per kg. Three minor boys working in the unit were also rescued during the operation. They were paid Rs 300 everyday for 10-hour shift.

During interrogation, Anil confessed that he started manufacturing soya chaap with refined wheat flour due to the high demand for the product. “The samples of food items being prepared under unhygienic conditions were lifted. We even seized 600 kg maida (refined wheat flour) and 200 kg soya chaap, some of which was ready for supply and the remaining quantity was in the preparation process”, the Tribune quoted an official as saying.