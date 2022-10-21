Viral Video: Internet is full of surprises and ‘jugaad’ ideas to make our lives more easy. Every day, hundreds of videos go viral where people try new things. One such video which is doing the rounds on social media is of a man who found a unique way to load a truck with tomatoes.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Kisses King Cobra on Head, Leaves Netizens Terrified | Watch

In the viral video, the man can be seen tossing buckets of tomatoes and dumping it into the truck. The tomatoes perfectly land in the truck within seconds. The man does it with precision without a fail. Social media is impressed with the execution of the task. The 14-second clip has been captioned as “Power of Arnold, brain of Einstein.”

WATCH – VIRAL VIDEO OF THIS MAN’S UNIQUE TECHNIQUE TO LOAD TRUCK WITH TOMATOES

Power of Arnold, brain of Einstein pic.twitter.com/3W0dL3c1Dt — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 18, 2022

Since the video was shared on Twitter, it has garnered over 10.5 million views. Some even compared the man to south superstar Rajinikanth while many said “it is beyond science”.

