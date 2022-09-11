Viral Video: Feeling hungry but too tired or lazy to go out and munch on your favourite food? Just place an order online using a food-delivery app or directly call the food joint and the delivery executive delivers your order within minutes. Randomly, we do think about the routine and work conditions of these couriers, discuss, and mostly just skirt the issue. But sometimes we come across carriers who stand out due to various reasons. Here, we tell you about one such specially-abled food delivery executive from a delivery platform who rides an electric wheelchair to deliver food orders whose video was shared on Twitter by Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).Also Read - Navneet Rana, Husband Throw Lord Ganesh’s Idol In Water During Visarjan, Netizens Outraged | Watch Video

The tweet by Swati Maliwal reads, "बेशक मुश्किल है ज़िन्दगी… हमने कौनसा हार मानना सीखा है! सलाम है इस जज्बे को ♥️(Without doubt life is difficult but we have not learned to accept defeat. I salute this passionate spirit)."

Watch the video

The video was posted on Saturday and has since received over 2.8 lakh views and more than 13,500 likes.