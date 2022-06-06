Handwara (Jammu and Kashmir): After a heart-breaking story about a 10-year-old girl from Bihar, who was seen hopping to school on one leg, emerged on social media, a similar story has now surfaced from Jammu & Kashmir. Aiming to pursue his academics and co-curricular activities, a specially-abled boy named Parvaiz walks to school on one leg to pursue his dreams in Handwara daily. Despite having lost his left leg at a very tender age to a massive blaze, Parvaiz is presently studying in Class 9 at Government High School in Nowgam.Also Read - Viral Video: Group of Penguins Chase a Butterfly, Adorable Clip Has 3 Million Views. Watch

Talking to ANI, the 14-year old child said, “I cover a distance of about two kilometres daily while balancing on one leg. Roads are not good. If I get an artificial limb, I can walk. I have a dream to achieve something in my life.” Parvaiz said that although the Social Welfare Department had provided him a wheelchair but due to the dilapidated road conditions of his village, it was never put to use.

A video going viral on social media shows him wearing a school uniform, carrying a bag on his shoulders and heading towards his school on one leg.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH| Specially-abled boy walks to school on one leg to pursue his dreams in J&K's Handwara. He has to cover a distance of 2km while balancing on a one leg Roads are not good. If I get an artificial limb,I can walk. I have a dream to achieve something in my life, Parvaiz said pic.twitter.com/yan7KC0Yd3 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

“I walk 2 kilometres per day to reach my school. The road to reach my school is damaged. I sweat a lot after reaching school as it is difficult for me to walk. I offer prayers after reaching school. I love cricket, volleyball and kabaddi. I hope that the government helps me in shaping my future. I have a fire within me to achieve my dreams,” he said. Sharing his experiences further, the 14-year-old said, “I do get hurt seeing that my friends can walk properly. However, I thank Allah (God) for providing me with strength. I urge the government to give me a proper artificial limb or any other mode of transportation that will ease my journey to the school and other places. Amputation was carried out by doctors at a hospital for which my father had to pay a huge sum of money. My father had to sell his property for my treatment.”