Viral Video: Needless to say, parents make a lot of sacrifices to make their children's lives better. Even if we thank them everyday for all that they have done for us, it won't be enough. A video depicting a father's love is going viral on social media showing a specially-abled man riding a tricycle to drop off his kids to school. In the video, the specially-abled father is seen sitting on the tricycle with his children, who are dressed in school uniforms. While the man's son is seated with him in front, his daughter can be seen sitting behind the tricycle. Two school bags can be seen hanging on the side of the tricycle.

The video was posted on Twitter by IAS officer Sonal Goel, who simply captioned it as “Father”, with a folded hands emoji and a heart emoticon.

Watch the video here:

The video has touched people’s hearts and people commented how the man doesn’t let his disability hamper his children’s education. Many others noted how parents sacrifice so much for their kids.

One user wrote, ”a father always fight for his children, he always sacrifice his dreams for his children but only some of children’s respect their parents when they became old and some put their parents to old age home’s, that moment is much painful for every parent.” Another commented, ”Really touched my heart. This is just priceless love of father.”

Here are more reactions:

a father always fight for his children, he always sacrifice his dreams for his children but only some of children's respect their parents when they became old and some put their parents to old age home's, that moment is much painful for every parent ❣️😢 https://t.co/LU0jbXni3E — Swaroopsinh Purohit (@SwaroopsinhP) May 25, 2022

अपने बच्चों का भविष्य संवारने के लिए एक पिता से ज्यादा चिंतित ,संघर्षशील और लगनशील कोई नहीं होता है , इस दुनिया में 💞 https://t.co/bGDjxpZqsE — Raushan Kumar (@Raushan84iya) May 25, 2022

Thousand Word Picture…:-)) https://t.co/UPDWAE66BL — Vinay Kumar Tiwari (@Vinay_Journalis) May 24, 2022

