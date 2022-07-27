Viral Video Today: A video of a specially-abled man who works for Zomato is going viral where he can be seen going to deliver food in a wheelchair. The video was shared on Instagram by a page called Grooming Bulls. The reel has received over 762k views and 109k likes. “Best example of inspiration,” the caption said.Also Read - No More Domino's Pizza Delivery By Zomato, Swiggy? Here's What Company Said

The delivery agent was identified as Ganesh Murugan, a 37-year-old man from Chennai. IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared Ganesh Murugan's story on Twitter last month. Ganesh is India's first wheelchair food delivery partner. His two-in-one wheelchair, designed by a start-up at IIT Madras, has been motorised for easy transportation. It can also be detached at the press of a button and the rear part turns into a simple wheelchair.

Netizens were touched by Ganesh's story and seeing him at work in the viral video brought tears to their eyes. Instagram users lauded Zomato for giving a job to a specially-abled person. "First respect to the Zomato supervisor who gave him a job," a user commented. Another user commented, "Hats off sir."

Watch the viral video below:

Around six years ago, Ganesh Murugan suffered a severe spinal cord injury. He was hit by a truck which left him partially paralyzed. However, the accident did not make him lose all hope and he continued to hustle. His story is now an inspiration for many people.