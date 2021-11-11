Khammam: A video has captured the terrifying moment when a speeding motorcycle lost control and crashed into a clothing store in Telangana, leaving customers shocked. The three customers sitting at the counter get out of the way just in time before the bike crashes to a halt.Also Read - Viral Video: SpiceJet Air Hostesses Dance to Punjabi Song Na Na on Air Bridge, Internet is Impressed | Watch

According to a NDTV report, the incident occurred at around 8.30 pm on Monday night at Raavichettu Bazaar in Telangana’s Khammam district. Caught on CCTV, the footage opens to show 4 people sitting inside the store. While 3 of them appear to be customers, the fourth person seems to be a staff person. Seconds later, an out-of-control Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle barges into the shop at high speed and the bike driver gets thrown over the counter by the force of the impact. Fortunately, all the four people manage to escape the crash and the bike driver also survives without any major injuries.

Watch the video here:

As per the NDTV report, the accident was caused by failure of the motorcycle’s brakes. The biker who apologised for the accident said he lost control of the vehicle after its brakes had failed. The report further stated that police had seized the vehicle and launched an investigation into the incident.