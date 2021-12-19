SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi is back with another dance performance in an empty flight. She was earlier seen dancing to songs like Navrai Majhi and Lazy Lad that went viral on social media. In her latest video, the air hostess is seen dancing to the song Mera Yaar by Dhvani Bhanushali and Ash King. This video is also going viral as within a day her post has received over 3,500 likes.Also Read - Viral Video: 'Manike Mage Hithe' Fame IndiGo Air Hostess Grooves to Jugnu, Nails The Trend | Watch

She uploaded the on her Instagram 'yamtha.uma' with the following caption: "I'm in love with this song".

Grooving to the beats of Mera Yaarin the aisle of an empty SpiceJet flight, Uma aced the hook step of the song. The video, recorded by her colleagues, is being liked by netizens a lot as they love her dance moves and expressions too.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uma Meenakshi (@yamtha.uma)

While most netizens applauded Uma’s performance and called it ‘Super’, some users were also crushing on her. Several commenters called her ‘beautiful’ or ‘hot’. One guy even asked if she has a boyfriend. Here are some of the comments from the post.