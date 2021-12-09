SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi who went viral for dancing on Navrai Majhi is back with another dance video. In this one, Uma is seen dancing on the song Chaka Chak by Shreya Ghoshal from the Sara Ali Khan starrer-film Atrangi Re. The video was uploaded on her Instagram ‘yamtha.uma’ on December 9 and it has already gone viral with thousands of views and likes.Also Read - Viral Video: SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances to Lazy Lad at Airport, Performance Delights The Internet | Watch

In the video, Uma could be seen nailing the hook step of Chaka Chak on the aisle of an empty SpiceJet flight. The video was being recorded by one of her colleagues while the flight was vacant. “Haaye Chaka Chak Hoon Main still Chaka chak after the flight (sic),” she said in the caption of the post. Also Read - SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances to AR Rahman's 'Take it Easy Urvashi' on Empty Flight, People Love It | Watch

Watch the viral video below: Also Read - Viral Video: IndiGo Air Hostess Dances to Viral 'Love Nwantiti' Song, Wins Hearts With Her Killer Expressions | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uma Meenakshi (@yamtha.uma)

Netizens loved Uma’s dance moves and her expressions as well. They also flooded the comments with heart emojis. Here are some of the comments: