Viral Video: Remember the IndiGo air hostess who went viral after dancing to Manike Mage Hithe on an empty flight? Since then, it has become a trend among cabin crew, as several videos have surfaced on the internet featuring air hostesses dancing to popular songs. Keeping up with the trend, SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi, who had earlier gone viral for her dance videos, was seen dancing to the song Excuses by AP Dhillon at an airport. Notably, the song has gone crazy viral on Instagram and has kicked off a Kehndi Hundi Si viral trend.Also Read - Viral Video: Thief Asks Shopkeeper For Donation, Does This Hilarious Thing When He Denies. Watch

In the video, Uma Meenakshi is seen dancing to the rapper’s song at an airport with utmost confidence. Dressed in her red uniform, she grooves to the song with a lot of swag while lip-syncing to the peppy lyrics. Needless to say, she aced the trend.

“Dil tera jab tutuga to pata laguga,” Uma captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, with over 1.3 million views and several comments. Netizens loved Uma’s dance moves and her expressions as well. They flooded the comment section with heart and love emojis. One user wrote, ”Super dance,” while another commented, ”Very very nice yamtha Mam.”

