Viral Video: A few days back, an IndiGo air hostess went viral after she shared a video clip of her dancing to the melodious Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe. Since then, it has become a trend among cabin crew, as several videos have surfaced on the internet featuring air hostesses dancing to popular songs. Keeping up with the trend, a new video of a SpiceJet air hostess dancing on AR Rahman’s iconic song ‘Take it easy Urvashi’ on an empty flight has gone viral.Also Read - Viral Video: IndiGo Air Hostess Dances to Viral 'Love Nwantiti' Song, Wins Hearts With Her Killer Expressions | Watch

The video shows the air hostess identified as Uma Meenakshi, dressed in black and red uniform as she grooves to the popular 90s hit song. As the flight was vacant, Uma took advantage of this golden opportunity and put on a spirited and confident dance performance with amazing expressions. It seems like the video was recorded by one of her cabin crew colleagues.

She captioned the video as ‘Take it easy.’

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video is going viral and users are loving this new trend of cabin crew dancing on trending songs. The video has received more than 4000 likes and around 150 comments so far. Many people loved her dance and dropped heart and fire emojis. One user wrote, ”Red hot spicy ,” while another commented, ”So cute.”

Uma Meenakshi has over 68,000 followers on Instagram.

Sung by maestro AR Rahman, Urvasi Urvasi was originally featured in Shankar’s Tamil 1994 film Kadhalan and has been reinvented many times since then. A 90s favourite, the song featured Prabhu Deva dancing on streets of Chennai.