Viral Video: Last year, an IndiGo air hostess went crazy viral after she shared a video clip of her dancing to the melodious Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe. Since then, it has become a trend among cabin crew, as several videos have surfaced on the internet featuring air hostesses dancing to popular songs. Keeping the trend alive, a SpiceJet air hostess was seen dancing to Deepika Padukone's song Balam Pichkari on an empty flight.

The video first shows Uma Meenakshi, a Senior Flight Attendant dancing to the popular Holi song in her flight attendant uniform. She then switches into a white salwar suit as she continues her festive dance. As she grooves to the peppy song, her expressions are on point and she seems to be having fun.

Sharing the video, she wrote, ”Holi special, Happy holiiiii🥰🥰🥰 everyone. Disclaimer :- ( video shot on ground without passengers, prior permission taken.no safety hampered) fly with the trend.”

Watch the video here:

Shared 4 days ago, the video has gone viral and users are loving this trend of cabin crew dancing on trending songs. The video has received more than 20,000 likes and several comments so far. Many people loved her dance and dropped heart and fire emojis.