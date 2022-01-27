Viral sensation Uma Meenakshi, a SpiceJet air hostess who shot to fame with her dance videos, is back with another video that is doing the rounds on the internet. That is also due to her choice of song- the viral Bengali song Kacha Badam.Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Kili Paul Grooves to Viral Kacha Badam Song, Aces The Hook Step | Watch

Uma shared the video of her dancing on Kacha Badam in an empty SpiceJet flight on Instagram 'yamtha.uma'. The post has received over 23,000 views and 5,500 likes. The video was recorded by one of the cabin crew members. Netizens loved Uma's cute expressions and energetic moves as danced on the hook step of the song.

Watch the viral video below:

Kacha Badam, sung by a peanut seller from West Bengal, has taken the internet by storm. Instagram influencers from around the world are making dance videos on the viral song. Here’s the original video of Kacha Badam that has over 21 million views.

Kacha Badam was remixed by a rapper Ron-E who featured the peanut seller Bhuban Badyakar in his music video. Watch the rap version of the song that has 22 million views here:

Here’s another remix of the Kacha Badam song that has 5 million views: