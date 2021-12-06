Viral Video: Remember the IndiGo air hostess who went viral after dancing to Manike Mage Hithe on an empty flight? Since then, it has become a trend among cabin crew, as several videos have surfaced on the internet featuring air hostesses dancing to popular songs. Keeping up with the trend, SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi, who had earlier gone viral for her dance videos, was seen dancing to the song Lazy Lad at an airport.Also Read - Viral Video: SpiceJet Air Hostesses Dance to Punjabi Song Na Na on Air Bridge, Internet is Impressed | Watch

Notably, her dance is a part of a ‘Lazy Lad’ challenge that started a while back and there are many such videos with y people dancing on the popular number on social media. In the new video, Uma can be seen dancing enthusiastically and nailing the hook steps of the song at an empty airport. It seems like the video was recorded by one of her cabin crew colleagues. The video was simply captioned ‘Lazy’ on Instagram.

Notably, the song Lazy Lad is from the 2013 movie Ghanchakkar starring Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan. The video has got more than 7152 likes with netizens praising her energetic dance performance. Others filled the comments section with love, fire and heart emojis, applauding her perfect dance moves.