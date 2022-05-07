Viral Video Today: Last year, an IndiGo air hostess went crazy viral after she shared a video clip of her dancing to the melodious Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe. Since then, it has become a trend among cabin crew, as several videos have surfaced on the internet featuring air hostesses dancing to popular songs. Keeping the trend alive, Uma Meenakshi- a SpiceJet air hostess, regularly shares videos of her dancing to trending songs. In her recent post, she was seen dancing to some beats of a classic Bollywood hit.Also Read - ViraI Video: SpiceJet Air Hostesses Groove to Halamithi Habibo, Dance Delights The Internet | Watch

She captioned the video, "Do what you love is the secret of happiness". In the video, Uma is dressed in her uniform and can be seen dancing energetically to the peppy beats of the song 'Main Se Mina Se Na Sakhi Se' in an empty SpiceJet flight. For those who don't remember the song's name, it's 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se' from the Govinda starrer 1987 film Khudgarz.

Netizens loved Uma's video and showered love in the comments section. The video has received more than 911k views and 65k likes. Uma Meenakshi who is a senior flight attendant, has 871K followers on Instagram.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UMA MEENAKSHI (@yamtha.uma)

What do you think of the video?