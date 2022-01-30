Viral sensation Uma Meenakshi, a SpiceJet air hostess who shot to fame with her dance videos, is back with another video that is doing the rounds of the internet. However, this dance video is not like her other videos. It’s more of a blooper but entertaining nonetheless. The video was recorded by one of her fellow cabin crew members.Also Read - Viral Video: Manike Mage Hithe Fame IndiGo Air Hostess Dances to Pushpa Song Saami Saami. Watch

“Tried the slippers scraping dance but I think it looks as if my arm is broken,” Uma said sharing the video on her Instagram. The video shows the air hostess trying to recreate the hook step of the song Srivalli from Allu Arjun’s recently released film Pushpa. Many influencers and celebs have been sharing their dance videos on the Pushpa song. But this video is nothing like others you’ve seen. Also Read - Viral Video: SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances to Kacha Badam Song in Empty Flight. WATCH

In the video, Uma could be seen standing near the door of an empty flight as she tried to pull off the Srivalli hook step but failed to get it right. The reason behind her failed attempt is quite funny too. One of her shoes comes off when she’s dancing and then she breaks out into laughter. Also Read - SpiceJet Air Hostess Grooves to Deepika Padukone's Jhak Maar Ke in Empty Flight, Delights The Internet | Watch

Watch the viral video below: