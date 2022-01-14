Viral Video: Last year, an IndiGo air hostess went viral after she shared a video clip of her dancing to the melodious Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe. Since then, it has become a trend among cabin crew, as several videos have surfaced on the internet featuring air hostesses dancing to popular songs. Keeping up with the trend, a SpiceJet air hostess was seen dancing to Desi Boyz song Jhak Maar Ke. The song which released in 2011 featured Deepika Padukone and Joh Abraham.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Casually Walks With a Group of Lionesses in Jungle, People Left Stunned | Watch

The video first shows the air hostess lip-syncing to the song Uma Meenakshi in a car. Her expressions are on point and she seems to be having fun. The video then transitions and shows her dancing to the song in an empty flight. She shared the video on her Instagram account and added a disclaimer saying, ”video shot on ground without passengers, prior permission taken.no safety hampered) fly with the trend.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uma meenakshi (@yamtha.uma)

The video has gone viral users are loving this rend of cabin crew dancing on trending songs. The video has received more than 2800 likes and more than 70 comments so far. Many people loved her dance and dropped heart and fire emojis. One user wrote, ‘cute smile and beautiful ma’am, while another wrote, ”amazing.”

Last month, Meenakshi was seen seen shaking a leg to the song Chaka Chak by Shreya Ghoshal from the Sara Ali Khan starrer-film Atrangi Re. She has over 99.7 thousand followers on Instagram.