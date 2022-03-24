Viral Video: Last year, an IndiGo air hostess went crazy viral after she shared a video clip of her dancing to the melodious Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe. Since then, it has become a trend among cabin crew, as several videos have surfaced on the internet featuring air hostesses dancing to popular songs. Keeping the trend alive, Uma Meenakshi– a SpiceJet air hostess, regularly shares videos of her dancing to trending songs. In her recent post, she was seen dancing to Kriti Sanon’s ‘Param Sundari’ with her crew.Also Read - SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances to Balam Pichkari on An Empty Flight, Delights The Internet | Watch

In the video, Uma is seen dancing energetically to the peppy song with two of her colleagues. All three of them are seen wearing uniforms and masks, as they nail the hook step of the song.

Watch the video here:

The video has received more than 24,000 likes and several comments. Many people loved her dance and dropped heart and fire emojis. ”So sweet,” commented one user, while another said, ”Absolutely beautiful.”

Uma Meenakshi who is a senior flight attendant, has 868K followers on Instagram.