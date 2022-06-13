Viral Video: Ahead of the release of the Karan Johar film JugJugg Jeeyo on June 24, its peppy number ‘The Punjaabban Song’ is setting the internet on fire. From influencers to celebs, people are sharing their videos dancing to the song. Viral sensation Uma Meenakshi, a SpiceJet air hostess, who shot to fame with her dance videos, was also seen grooving to the hit number. In the video, Uma is seen dancing energetically to the popular Bollywood song in an empty flight. Dressed in her air hostess uniform, she is seen dancing to the peppy beats of the song, and nails the hook step. The video was apparently recorded by one of the cabin crew members. Notably, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor alongside Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Puppy Helps His Friend Climb A Stair, Internet Loves Their Adorable Bond | Watch

Uma captioned the video as, ”The celebrations just got BIGGER, GRANDER & LOUDER! #ThePunjaabbanSong is OUT NOW for you to get grooving with the Jug Jugg Jeeyo family!”

Watch the viral video here:

The video has gone viral users are loving this trend of cabin crew dancing on trending songs. The video has received more than 8700 likes and several comments. Many people loved her dance and dropped heart and fire emojis. ”New dancing brand ambassador for SPICEJET gr8 keep going,” wrote one user while another commented, ”Super duper.” A third said, ”Jabardast jabardast so cute very beautiful dance very beautiful.”

Uma Meenakshi who is a senior flight attendant, has currently 899K followers on Instagram. What do you think of the video?