Viral Video: Viral sensation Uma Meenakshi, a SpiceJet air hostess who shot to fame with her dance videos, is back with another dance clip. In the video, Uma is seen dancing energetically to popular Bollywood song ‘Mujhe to teri lat gayi’ from the movie Race 2. Dressed in her air hostess uniform and sporting her identity card, she is seen dancing to the peppy beats of the song, apparently in a lounge area of an airport. She nails the hook step and dances sexily to the song with coordinated steps. The video was recorded by one of the cabin crew members.Also Read - Viral Video: SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances To Main Se Meena Se in Empty Flight. Watch

She simply captioned the video as, ”Mujhe tto teri lat Lag gayi lag gayi,” along with several hashtags.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UMA MEENAKSHI (@yamtha.uma)

The video has gone viral users are loving this trend of cabin crew dancing on trending songs. The video has received more than 6200 likes and several comments. Many people loved her dance and dropped heart and fire emojis. ”Woe, so beautiful princess”, read one of her comments while another read, ”Fantastically superb.” ‘Suberb, amazing, and outstanding’ were the other comments.