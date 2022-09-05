Viral Video: Viral sensation Uma Meenakshi, a SpiceJet air hostess who shot to fame with her dance clips, is back with another video that is doing the rounds of the internet. In her new Instagram post, SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi can be seen dancing to Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Alcoholic. For the performance, Uma wore a black top and green skirt, with white sneakers. Notably, the song featured in the 2014 movie, The Shaukeens and starrred Akshay Kumar & Lisa Haydon. In the video, Uma is seen grooving to the peppy song with coordinated steps and killer expressions. She shared the video a few hours back and added love and fire emoji as the caption.Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Aunties' 'Zabardast' Gravity-Defying Dance On Dhol Beats Is A Must Watch!

WATCH VIDEO OF SPICEJET AIR HOSTESS GROOVING TO ALCOHOLIC:

Netizens loved Uma’s video and showered love in the comments section. Shared a few hours back, the video has received more than 8000 likes and counting. One user wrote, “osm lovely lovely beautiful.” Another user commented, “so wonderful.” A third said, “Keep Rocking,u r amazing.” Others filled the comments section with love, fire and heart emojis, applauding her moves, lip-sync skills and expressions.

Uma Meenakshi who is a senior flight attendant, has 930K followers on Instagram.