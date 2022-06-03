Viral Video Today: Viral sensation Uma Meenakshi, a SpiceJet air hostess who shot to fame with her dance videos, is back with another fun clip. In her recent post, she was seen dancing to peppy beats of Bollywood song Ladki Deewani Lage from the 1998 movie Dulhe Raja. Dressed in her air hostess uniform, she is seen dancing to the beats of the song, apparently inside the empty aircraft. She nails the hook step and dances to the song with coordinated steps, all with a smile on her face. The video was recorded by one of the cabin crew members. Notably, the song has been crooned by Udit Narayan and is picturized on Govinda and Raveena Tandon.Also Read - 6-Feet Cobra Caught Chilling At Officer's Desk At Kota Railway Station, Sits There For 20 Minutes | Viral Pic

Uma shared the video and simply captioned it as, ”ladki deewani lage,” with a emoji an several hashtags.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UMA MEENAKSHI (@yamtha.uma)

Netizens loved Uma’s video and showered love in the form of love and heart emojis the comments section. Shared just 50 mins back, the video has already received more than 2500 likes. The comment section was full of adjectives like cute, amazing and superb. ”Superb deewani lag rahe ho aap mam,” wrote one user while another commented, ”Full enjoyment natural dance.”

Uma Meenakshi who is a senior flight attendant, has 898 K followers on Instagram. What do you think of the video?