Viral Video: Viral sensation Uma Meenakshi, a SpiceJet air hostess who shot to fame with her dance clips, is back with another video that is doing the rounds of the internet. In her new Instagram post, SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi can be seen dancing to the peppy song Chamma Chamma, from the 1998 movie China Gate. The extremely popular song was picturized on Urmila Matondkar and sung by Alka Yagnik. For the performance, Uma wore a black top and green skirt, with white sneakers. In the video, Uma is seen dancing energetically to the peppy song with coordinated steps and nails the hook step.Also Read - Viral Video: Parents Wash Daughter's Feet With Milk And Drink It, Internet Has Mixed Thoughts | Watch

She shared the video and added green emojis as the caption.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UMA MEENAKSHI (@yamtha.uma)

Netizens loved Uma’s video and showered love in the comments section. Shared a day back, the video has received more than 24,ooo likes. One user wrote, “Awesome dance or aap bhi .” Another commented, “Superb dancing skill.’ Others filled the comments section with love, fire and heart emojis, applauding their perfect dance moves.

Uma Meenakshi who is a senior flight attendant, has 921K followers on Instagram.