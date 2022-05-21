Viral Video Today: We keep seeing videos of viral SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi dancing to trending songs in an empty flight. Sometimes, a few of her cabin crew members join her in dance reels. Several other air hostesses have also gone viral in the recent past for dancing in empty flights. However, we’ve never come across a dance performance at the airport, that too by a big group of air hostesses, not just one.Also Read - Viral Video: SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances To Main Se Meena Se in Empty Flight. Watch

A video is going viral that shows air hostesses of the airline dressed in their red and black uniform and erupting into a flash mob at Kolkata airport. Joining them in the centre is Bengali actress Monami Ghosh as they all begin dancing on the airport’s floor to the popular Bengali song Tapa Tini from the movie Belashuru. Also Read - ViraI Video: SpiceJet Air Hostesses Groove to Halamithi Habibo, Dance Delights The Internet | Watch

The flight attendants and the actress could be seen dancing in perfect sync. Monami started dancing to the song in the middle as air hostesses danced around her in a circle while clapping their hands. They all then joined Monami and did the steps of the folk dance in coordination. The video was shared by the actress on her Instagram and has received over 449k views and 60k likes.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monami Ghosh (@monami_ghosh)

What do you think of the video?