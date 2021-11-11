Viral Video: A few weeks back, IndiGo air hostess went viral after she shared a video clip of her dancing to the melodious Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe. Since then, it has become a trend among cabin crew, as several videos have surfaced on the internet featuring air hostesses dancing to popular songs. Keeping up with the trend, SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi, who had earlier gone viral for her dance videos, was seen grooving to a Punjabi song along with her colleague.Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Nani Tastes Pizza For The First Time, Her Reaction is Just Adorable | Watch

In the video, Uma and her colleague were seen dancing to the Punjabi song Na Na by Mickey Singh and Jonita Gandhi on the passenger boarding bridge, which is an enclosed passageway extending from an airport terminal gate to the aeroplane. Their energy and enthusiasm is worth watching.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral users are loving this rend of cabin crew dancing on trending songs. The video has received more than 4800 likes and more than 140 comments so far. Many people loved her dance and dropped heart and fire emojis.

One user wrote, ”Looking so pretty and nice dance ji,” while others dropped comments like, ”amazing,’, ‘superb.’

Last month, Meenakshi was seen seen shaking a leg to the popular song with her buddies at a training centre. The video showed a group of people standing behind one another, and shaking a leg to Stay by Kid Laroi and Justin Beiber.