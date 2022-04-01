Viral Video: ‘Arabic Kuthu’, the song from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer upcoming Tamil-language movie ‘Beast’, has taken social media by storm. The popularity of Arabic Kuthu lyrical video song ‘Halamithi Habibo’ has hit the roof and has celebrities from across the fields grooving to its beats. Needless to say, #ArabicKuthuChallenge has been trending all over the internet and the latest influencer to join the trend is SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi and her crew. In the video, Uma Meenakshi along with two other air hostesses can be seen dancing to Halamithi Habibo. The trio can be seen dancing enthusiastically and nailing the hook steps of the song at an empty airport. It seems like the video was recorded by one of her cabin crew colleagues. All three of them are seen wearing SpiceJet uniforms.Also Read - Viral Video: Crab Gets Stuck In Woman’s Ear While Snorkelling, Internet Left Horrified | Watch

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UMA MEENAKSHI (@yamtha.uma)

The video has got more than 30,000 likes with netizens praising their energetic dance performance. Others filled the comments section with love, fire and heart emojis, applauding their perfect dance moves. One user said, ”Today I got to know why spicejet logo is Red hot spicy,” while another user wrote, ”Varsha & uma 😍😍😍😍😍 my favourite girls.” A third wrote, ”Very nice looking and dance,” while another said, ”Yours looks on fire and amazing.” Uma Meenakshi who is a senior flight attendant, has 871 K followers on Instagram.