Viral Video: A few weeks back, an IndiGo air hostess went viral after she shared a video clip of her dancing to the Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe. Since then, such dance routines have become a trend among cabin crew, as several videos have surfaced on the internet featuring air hostesses grooving to popular songs. Keeping up with the trend, a SpiceJet air hostess was seen shaking a leg to the popular song with her buddies at a training centre. Also Read - SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances to AR Rahman's 'Take it Easy Urvashi' on Empty Flight, People Love It | Watch

The video shows a group of people standing behind one another shaking a leg to Stay by Kid Laroi and Justin Beiber. SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi , who is at the centre of the video, steals the show with her super energetic moves. Notably, the song Stay has exploded in popularity and is one of the most popular background score choices for Instagram reels.

The video has been shared by Uma Meenakshi on Instagram alongside the caption, “WHEN YOU ARE AT TRAINING CENTER” and several hashtags like ‘loveyourself’, ‘spicejetcrew’, ‘spicejetairhostess’, ‘cabincrew’ and many others.

Since being shared, the video has gone viral, with more than 6800 likes and several positive comments. “Cute smile and beautiful ma’am,” wrote one user while another commented, “Awesome.”

Uma Meenakshi, the Spicejet air hostess, had previously also gone viral after she performed on AR Rahman’s iconic song ‘Take it easy Urvashi’ on an empty flight. The video showed her dressed in black and red uniform as she grooved to the popular 90s hit song.