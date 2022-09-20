Viral Video: Viral sensation Uma Meenakshi, a SpiceJet air hostess who shot to fame with her dance clips, is back with another video that is doing the rounds of the internet. In her new Instagram post, SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi can be seen dancing to a recreated version of the romantic song Bahara on the streets of London. From the background of the video, it appears that Uma is currently vacationing in the United Kingdom. In the video, Uma is seen dancing energetically to the peppy song with coordinated steps and nails the hook step. For the performance, Uma wore a black dress with black heels, and is happily grooving to the song with a smile on her lips.Also Read - Viral Video: UP Woman Thrashes Man 40 Times With Slippers in 20 Seconds For Molesting Her | Watch

SPICEJET AIRHOSTESS DANCES TO BAHARA: WATCH VIDEO

Netizens loved Uma’s video and showered love in the comments section. Shared 2 day back, the video has received more than 24,ooo likes. One user said, “I am really impressed with how creative you are. I never knew just how creative you could be, but taking a look at what you’ve done recently, it is obvious that you have a knack for it…” Another commented, “Kya baat hai jabardasth gzb dancing super cute girl very beautiful very nice.” A third wrote, “Always looking cute and stunning.”

Uma Meenakshi who is a senior flight attendant, has a whopping 938K followers on Instagram.