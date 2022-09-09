Viral Video Today: The interesting thing about scrolling on Instagram reels, TikTok or YouTube Shorts is that you may think that you’ve seen it all but then you end up finding a few videos that are the strangest and yet the funniest things ever. Luckily for users, there’s no shortage of new and humorous content. An odd and hilarious sight was witnessed at a desi wedding where two Avengers were spotted grooving to Punjabi songs.Also Read - Viral Video: Bear Scratches Its Back In The Funniest Way, Netizens Call It Best Pole Dance Ever. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the user ‘imjustbesti’ and originally by ‘navdeep.gill93’ on TikTok. “When You End Up In A Marvel Multiverse,” says the caption of the post. It looks like the video was filmed at a Sikh wedding or its reception in the UK. In the clip, two foreigners dressed as famous superheroes Spiderman and Captain America could be dancing happily as Sikh man sings a Punjabi song. Another Sikh man standing beside the two Avengers could be seen spinning a sparkler while dancing with a big smile on his face. Also Read - Viral Video: Norwegian Dance Crew Quick Style Groove to Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast, Desis Are Obsessed | Watch

Other guests also looked amused with how much Spiderman and Captain America were enjoying themselves. The video has now gone viral with over 426k views and 27k likes. Netizens were left in splits after watching the video and asked which multiverse is this. “Captain amreek singh te spider singh man,” a user joked. “Multiverse of Sikhness,” another user commented. “Someone call Loha Man and Hulkdeep real quick,” a third user joked. Also Read - Viral Video: Lioness Gets Stuck In Massive Stampede Of Zebras, Reminds Netizens of Lion King. Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF SPIDERMAN AND CAPTAIN AMERICA DANCING TO PUNJABI SONGS AT WEDDING HERE:

And you thought you’ve seen it all!