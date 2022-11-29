Spiderman, Clown And Tall Man Dance On Dhol Like Baaratis, Viral Video Will Leave You In Splits. Watch

The clip shows three men dressed in costumes working at a beach when a dholwala started playing shadi music.

VIRAL VIDEO OF SPIDERMAN, CLOWN AND TALL MAN DANCING LIKE BAARATIS

Viral Video Today: The power of live dhol music can make anyone dance their heart out like a baarati. But you don’t always need to be in a baarat (wedding procession) for dancing like a baarati. Sometimes all you need is your two crazy friends and some dhol music. This viral video shows the love Indians have for dancing and dhol music and it is the funniest thing you will see on the internet today.

You might have seen people dressed as spiderman or other superheroes goofing around but have you ever spiderman and a clown and a very tall man dancing together? Apparently, no one did, until this hilarious video. The clip shows three men dressed in costumes working at a beach when a dholwala started playing shadi music. This makes all three of them – Spiderman, clown and tall man – break out into thumkas and dance without a care in the world. The clown has most fun of them all, even people gathered at the beach had a blast watching the entertainers dance like baaratis.

The video was shared on Instagram reels by the user ‘badassbillo’ with the following text: “*Baraat passing by our house* Me and my siblings outside –“. It has racked up over 970k and 58k likes. The reel has left netizens in splits who couldn’t stop laughing at the unusual and hilarious sight. “Spiderman is on another world,” a user commented. “Joker kitna cute lag raha hai,” another user wrote. “I like the spider man. Jaber thumka like Nora Fatehi,” a third user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF SPIDERMAN, CLOWN AND TALL MAN DANCING LIKE BAARATIS HERE:

