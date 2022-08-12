Viral Video Today: Spiderman movies are becoming funnier, cooler, and a little more realistic but would you ever expect Spiderman to travel all the way to West Bengal in India and perform folk dance with women? Sounds like the most bizarre thing, right? But it might be the funniest thing you’ll see today and will definitely put a smile on your face.Also Read - Doggy Enters Bar For Live Music, Starts Playing Guitar. Viral Video Will Make You Go Aww

While the original video was shared on YouTube by content creator ‘Mr Spider’, a short clip was posted on Instagram by the user ‘kolkatas.illusion’. The reel has gone viral with over 46k views and 4,100 likes. The video shows a man dressed Spiderman costume dancing with some women at a marketplace in Sonajhuri, Bolpur. Also Read - Viral Video Shows Scary High Tide That Touches Top of Buildings, Here's Why It Attracts Tourists

While women dressed in Bengali sarees perform the folk dance ‘shaotaal naach’ in a circle, two men play music on instruments. The women are doing coordinated steps while holding matkas on their heads while spiderman is doing his own dance moves behind them. He then copies some clapping and thumka steps while going around the circle with the dancers before they all stop to let spiderman do his own thing. The steps used by the marvel hero while folk dancing has left netizens in splits. Instagram users flooded the comments with laughing emojis. Also Read - Viral Video: Kitten Acts Like Goalkeeper During Football Match on TV, Owners Can't Stop Laughing. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

Wasn’t that hilarious?!