Viral Video: A stunt performed by a Spider-Man robot at the Disney California Adventure Park in the United States recently went wrong, leaving many short of breath. A video posted on Instagram shows the robot, dressed as Spider-Man, taking a flight on a rope while swinging and doing flips. However, seconds later, it crashes into the structure in front, meaning the landing did not go as planned.

The incident was recorded and uploaded to social media, where it went viral soon. The 15-second long video clip has garnered over 1.18 lakh views within two days of being posted. Many viewers thought it was a person and that a tragic accident had just occurred, while others were quick to realise what had happened and posted jokes in comments. One user said, "Looks like Spidey needs to ask Dr Strange another favour." Another wrote, "Imagine people who thought it was a real person." A third viewer was like"…thank god that wasn't a real person!"

The Spider-Man robot took flight after being swung from a rope that simulates a spider web. The android, however, crashed into a building. According to Fox11, the robot was supposed to have landed on the building.

The show was paused for a brief period following the crash, but was resumed later on the same day, the outlet reported. The Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park reopened on June 4, 2021 after COVID-19 pandemic.