Viral Video: SRK And Preity Zinta’s Iconic Scene From Veer Zaara Gets A New Twist

The Tere Liye song from Veer Zara featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta was crooned by the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, along with Roop Kumar Rathod.

Veer Zaara's iconic scene. (Image Credits: Instagram)

The Tere Liye track featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta from Veer Zaraa remains a favourite for many of us. From the lyrics to the composition to the singing, to the picturisation, everything about the timeless song hits just the right chord. The songs beautifully captured Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan’s characters’ reunion after several decades. Recently, an Instagram user who goes by the name of Dan Latif decided to give his own twist to the iconic scene from Veer Zaraa. He replaced the Tere Liye song with Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez.

He claimed that this was the perfect scene for the track. Sharing the revamped version on Instagram, the user captioned the post, “Will never get over this scene.” Additionally, the text overlay in the video included the words, “Okay okay, I just found the perfect Bollywood scene for this song.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Latif (@danlatif)

Netizens React To Viral Video

Uploaded just a couple of days back, the post has managed to get more than 4 million views. Numerous netizens also commented on the post sharing their opinion of the new twist. One of the Instagram users recalled Shah Rukh Khan’s powerful and emotional monologue in the last scene of the film, “But don’t miss the dialogue of srk at last …Main qaidi no..786 omg what an actor he is.”

Some of the netizens were unhappy with this tempering with the masterpiece, “A humble warning… never ever touch this masterpiece again.” The third comment read, “Pls No no no. Tere Liye is OG and nothing but Tere Liye fits this scene!” A cybercitizen penned, “Oh please… are u comparing this with tere liye? No wayyy.”

For the unversed, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and Roop Kumar Rathod lend their voices to the melodious track. The music was provided by Madan Mohan’s son, Sanjeev Kohli.

It might also be exciting to know that respected filmmaker Yash Chopra was extremely fond of this track. In fact, the song was his phone ringtone until the time he left for a heavenly abode in 2012. Veer Zaraa also remains fans’ favourite even after so many years.

What do you think about this video?

