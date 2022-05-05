Viral News: Renowned standup comedian and actor Zakir Khan is a man of many talents. He proved this once again by giving the internet a glimpse of one of his hidden talents i.e. music. He recently uploaded a short video on his YouTube channel where he can be seen playing the theme song of the 2015 Bollywood film Piku.Also Read - 'Mummy ki Pyaari Aur Papa ki Pari': Yashraj Mukhate's Latest Song Inspired from Comedian Zakir Khan is The Perfect Comeback | Watch Video

The hit film Piku featured Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irfan Khan as the main cast. The theme song of the film was originally played on the Indian classical instrument Sarod by Prattyush Banerjee. The film’s songs and the background score have been composed by Anupam Roy. Zakir Khan recorded a cover of the song on a Sitar – an instrument that is very similar to a Sarod. Also Read - Zakir Khan's review of '90s hit 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' is must watch for every 'Sakht Launda' at heart

In the description of the video, the comedian wrote: “Sorry, riyaaz nahi hai. Picked up sitar after years and tried this tune.” The video shows him sitting on a rug in his house and playing the soulful rendition of the Piku theme song. He played the Sitar beautifully and his cover sounded as good as the original version of the song.

Watch the viral video below:

The video has received over 907k views on YouTube and thousands of comments from fans gushing over his Sitar skills. Netizens loved how soothing and peaceful his Piku cover was and said that it gave them goosebumps. Many users commented saying the man is perfect in so many senses as he’s not just a great standup comedian but a musician as well.

“How can someone be this perfect at everything,” a girl commented.

Another user said, “You are a stand-up comedian , an actor, a YouTuber, a TV-host , now musician … how many hidden talent do you have , which we dont know about bro… LOVE from BANGLADESH.”

“Oh god. Feels just like heaven right now. This is peace. Legit,” another user commented.