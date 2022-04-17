Viral News: Amid a massive spread of the fresh wave of COVID infections in China, the government had imposed strict lockdown restrictions in its biggest cities. Around 25 million people of Shanghai were confined to their homes and had trouble getting food. Amid these tough times, people even said they went days without food or necessities.Also Read - Viral Video: White Parrot Opens Nut Bolt With Tongue, Internet is Amazed. Watch

A video is going viral on Twitter that shows a man fishing from his window with a drone amid lockdown in Shanghai. The video was tweeted by Rodrigo Zeidan, an Associate Professor at the New York University Shanghai. "Grocery shopping in Shanghai, 2022 edition," read the caption.

The multi-rotor aircraft doubled as fishing gear for a starved resident in a high-rise building. The drone's reflection is clearly visible on the pool's surface as it descends to lower a bait attached to it with a string. A fish follows it across the pool and gets hooked to the string. The video has received over 289k views and 4,600 likes.

Watch the viral video below:

Grocery shopping in Shanghai, 2022 edition. pic.twitter.com/Azz3f6KKee — Rodrigo Zeidan (@RodZeidan) April 16, 2022

