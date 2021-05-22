Steam Jugaad Viral Video: A life hack for steam inhalation demonstrated by an Indian man is going viral on the internet. In recent times, several videos have surfaced on social media where people in Indian villages are seen coming up with their own life hacks to defeat COVID-19. Also Read - Viral Video: This Desi Jugaad to Make Rotis Will Make Your Life Easy | Watch

As India battles the second wave of coronavirus, the age-old home remedy of steam inhalation is being used extensively. Steam therapy helps calm and open nasal passages and gives respite from the common cold, flu, sinus, bronchitis, etc. It also relaxes throat muscles, lessen soreness and inflammation and dilates blood vessels improving blood circulation. This allows breathing to return to normal and helps people breathe better.

In the video, a man shows his 'desi jugaad' of how he takes steam using a pressure cooker. He replaced the cooker whistle with a 90-degree pipe and put a funnel at the other end. This way, he is seen easily inhaling steam while standing.

Watch the viral video below: