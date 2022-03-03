Viral Video: A jogger in Marrickville suburb of Sydney, was left stunned after he stumbled upon a strange creature during his morning walk. Harry Hayes was jogging on 28 February when he stumbled on a bizarre, unidentifiable animal shaped creature (with a trunk like thing extending out of its body) after a few days of heavy rains in the region.Also Read - Snowfall, Rains To Continue In North India; Dense Fog Predicted In Northeastern States: IMD

"My gut says it's some kind of embryo but with Covid, World War III, and the floods [going on right now] this could very well be an alien," he told LadBible.

Sharing the video of the alien-like embyo, Hayes captioned it as "Found this on the road, wtf is it?" In the video, he even pokes it with a stick, but the creature remains immobile.

Watch the video here:

As the post went viral, many were left puzzled as to what it was. “Shark embryo maybe? Or some other sea creature,” one user speculated. Another wrote, “I feel like this is just a bit of glue in an unfortunate shape.”

Even biologists were not able to figure out the mystery. Biologist Ellie Elissa re-posted the visual on her Twitter account and asked the internet for answers. “What in the what IS this thing? I thought possum/glider embryo but I have no context or scale and none of my peers can agree,” she wrote.

Biologist Ellie Elissa re-posted the visual on her Twitter account and asked the internet for answers. "What in the what IS this thing? I thought possum/glider embryo but I have no context or scale and none of my peers can agree," she wrote.

When Ladbible reached out to University of Sydney and the University of New South Wales to identify the creature, none of the academics were able to identify it either.