Washington: Quick play "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush, we must save MAX!

Spooked? Well, if you pass by this house in US you might as well be. One of the most fun festivals in US, Halloween is inching closer. While its is almost a month away yet, it appears that people have started brainstorming to get their outfits and spooky décor in place. One couple in the state have already installed their décor and the internet is just loving it!

Their installation is inspired from the famous Netflix series Stranger Things Season 4 that hit the platform earlier in the years. The décor is from a scene when one of the main characters, Max is under the spell of the villain Vecna and levitates up in the air. In an attempt to save her, her friends quickly put her headset and play the her favourite song.

WATCH VIDEO OF STRANGER THINGS INSPIRED HALLOWEEN INSTALLATION

Cool “Floating Max from Stranger Things” Halloween decorations by TikToker @ horrorprops. pic.twitter.com/q0bPocdKz2 — The Ghouligans! 👻 (@ghouligans) September 16, 2022

The video that has over million views also shows a women underneath Max’ effigy telling of the fact there is no ground support.

A hit from the 1080s, Running UP the Hill by Kate Bush is the song that saved Max from the possession of Vecna and gets her back to reality.

While the video is getting viral, another couples’ neighbours are scratching their heads to crack the secret to this eerily fun Halloween décor.