Whether you watch the Netflix show Stanger Things or not, you must have heard of it because it is undeniably one of the most popular shows of all time. And the fourth season is said to be one the best and the biggest one yet. Since the release of season 4 volume 1 on May 27, the series is on Top 10 on Netflix India. That means there is no shortage of Indian fans of the hit show. So, Stranger Things 4 was released in India with three languages other than English – Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu.

Everybody loves whenever Steve and Dustin are on screen together as the two characters are just hilarious together. If you choose the Hindi audio version and go to 38 minutes into Episode 5, you will notice Steve and Dustin taking out torches and finding something in a creepy house.

Steve asks Dustin, "Tumko torch kaha se mili? (Where did you find a torch?)" Dustin turns around toward Steve and replies, "Tumhe kya sab kuch batana padta hai? Chhote bache ho kya?(Do I have to tell you everything? Are you a little kid?)"

Watch the viral video below:

That is pretty close to Tiger Shroff’s dialogue from Heropanti ‘Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya’ that went crazy viral recently and triggered a memefest on social media. Most Indian fans who watched in the original English dub were shocked that this dialogue actually made it to the Hindi dub and said they need to rewatch the show in Hindi now.

A video from the Hindi dub of the scene was shared on Instagram by the user ‘mqcmovies’ and has received over 2.6 million views and 208k likes. Netizens found the moment between the iconic duo hilarious and said that while they wait for volume 2 which releases on July 1, they will definitely rewatch the show in Hindi to find such gems. Here are some of the comments from the post: