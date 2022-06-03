Viral Video: A heart-stopping video has captured the moment when onlookers rushed to save a motorcyclist trapped underneath a car. The incident happened in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, when a bike rider was hit by a car and was trapped underneath the vehicle. However, the motorcylist was soon freed, thanks to the quick action of the onlookers, who rushed to his rescue and lifted the car. According to police, the man and woman on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The Myrtle Beach Police Department posted on its Facebook page that the incident happened Saturday afternoon.Also Read - Viral Video: SpiceJet Air Hostess Grooves To Ladki Deewani Lage, Netizens Call Her 'Super Dancer' | Watch

Good News Movement shared the video and wrote, ”Onlookers come together to lift a car off a motorcyclist trapped underneath after the motorcyclist was hit this past Saturday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Myrtle Beach Police confirmed both motorcyclists & driver were treated at a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Great job to all the helpers who ran to help!!!”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

The video has gone viral, and people hailed the kindness of strangers who came forward to help a person in need.

One user wrote, ”When we all come together we can accomplish greatness.” Another commented, ”When we all come together we can accomplish greatness.” A third wrote, ”At this moment in time race,ethnicity,religion,sexuality did not matter because life was more important.” A fourth said, ”Thank you for sharing. Humans need to see more good in the world because it exists!!! ”