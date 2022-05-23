Viral Video: The internet is full of funny and interesting videos, guaranteed to keep you entertained. One such hilarious incident has been captured in a video that shows a stray dog peeing on a girl and then casually walking away as if nothing happened. Now, we all know dogs to be lovable and loyal creatures, but they can also be mean at times. The video which is a CCTV footage, shows a slouched girl sitting on a ledge as if she’s sad and distressed. The dog casually walks up to her and pees on the woman. When she realizes what happened, she looks back only to see the dog sneakily walking away.Also Read - Viral Scooter Stunt From Mumbai Highlights What Exactly We Should Not Do | Watch Video

The video was shared by the Twitter account Animals Being Jerks, and has garnered lakhs of views. The caption of the video reads, “Here, let me comfort you”.

Watch the video here:

Here, let me comfort you😂 pic.twitter.com/oGaMZ6915q — Animals Being Jerks (@Animalbelngjerk) May 18, 2022

The video has gone viral, and left people in splits who couldn’t help but laugh at the dog’s antics. One user wrote, “Animals, especially dogs and Baboons have a tendency to disrespect ‘women’ most especially when she’s emotionally depressed or frail.” Another wrote, ”Animals show their love in mysterious ways…”

See more reactions:

The dog is like, "She is mine". (for people who don't know – that is how animals mark their territory) https://t.co/ditiifS7ob — Vivek Nair 🇮🇳 卐 🕉️ (@viveknairp) May 19, 2022

Just when you thought the worst was over… https://t.co/nKukC6NVpB — Anton Dy (@antondeey) May 19, 2022

Animals show their love in mysterious ways… https://t.co/F1ZGmIfXjU — Gavish Soni (@SoniGavish) May 19, 2022

Imagine crying your hearts out then this dog came in 😭 https://t.co/fs7qFIrQ9z — Trey (@SUFCTrey) May 19, 2022

What do you think happened?