Viral Video: Stray dog’s peaceful nap on Mumbai local train melts hearts online; Watch

Stray dog's peaceful nap on Mumbai local train is melts hearts online. Watch viral video here.

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Every train journey has a story to tell. From acts of kindness to unexpected interactions and sights along the way, train travel can be full of unforgettable moments. Passengers often picture crowded compartments, beautiful scenery, and everyday conversations in their minds, but it is the unpredictable events that attract the most attention. One such example is a video rapidly spreading all over the Internet, showing a stray dog peacefully sleeping inside a local train, bringing amusement to the passengers.

Why is the video of a stray dog sleeping on a Mumbai local train going viral?

Sharing the adorable story on Instagram, a user named thewoofline stated, “Nobody disturbed this sweet angel. She quietly slept through the journey. When she stayed in the same position for too long, people started checking if she was okay. Complete strangers, all worried about the well-being of a dog they had never met.” In the short clip circulating on the social media platforms, a dog was blissfully sleeping in one of the empty seats in the women’s compartment of the local train. While many commuters were moving, the dog slept peacefully while friendly passengers stroked its head lovingly. The user perceived this as one of those moments that always stay with them and added that such acts seldom make one’s day. “Some moments make your day. Some stay with you for life. This is one of them.”

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO HERE

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How did internet users react to the viral stray dog video?

The post further added, “I refuse to believe this is the same India the media keeps portraying as a nation that hates dogs. Every day, I see countless acts of quiet kindness that never make the headlines. This is the India I want to live in.” The comment section was filled with heart emojis as soon as the short clip went viral. A user wrote, “I wish dogs were only ever seen by people who truly love them. I wish they only crossed paths with kind hearts, and that those who dislike them never even came into their lives. I wish they never had to know that hatred exists in this world—that all they ever experienced was love. Har har mahadev ️”

“They prefer to travel in the women’s cabin, as they know it is safer and more humane,” another user added. A third user commented, “Educated peoples know the value af soul❤️” “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️beautiful world,” a fourth user commented. A fifth user added, “The Earth belongs to them too ❤️.” Till now, the viral clip has received over 129.7k likes and over 1.1k comments.