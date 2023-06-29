Home

Viral Video: Street Vendors In Masks Perform Frisbee Boomerang Stunt With ‘Bread Dough’, Internet Stunned

street vendors' performed amazing stunts with bread dough. | Photo: Instagram food_and_chefs

Street food vendors try different strategies to attract more and more customers and for that they always come up with new and unique ideas like experimenting with dishes or preparing the food while dancing. But these strategies are old now, as two street vendors have taken it a step further to entertain their customers with a hilarious twist.

In a video clip, these vendors wear masks of the Monkey King and a pig while showcasing impressive stunts with bread dough.

In the clip, two street vendors can be seen donning face masks of the Monkey King and Piggy while performing amazing stunts with bread dough. One of the street vendors first tosses the bread dough like a frisbee and when it boomerangs back, and another vendor catches it then passes it to the vendor with the monkey masks. Their show doesn’t stop there the vendor with the monkey masks performs some more amazing stunts with the dough and then smashes it on the heated pan to end the show.

Watch How Street Vendors Perform Stunts With A Bread Dough

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foodlover❤️ (@food_and_chefs)

The unique and amazing frisbee boomerang stunts using bread dough have captivated viewers, as the clip continues to go viral and receive praise. Users on Instagram, where the video was shared by the @food_and_chefs account with the caption “Bread show in the air,” expressed their admiration through fire and heart emojis in the comment section.

While the location and date of the video are not mentioned, it is believed to have been filmed in China, as Chinese characters are visible throughout the clip.

In April, a clip of a street vendor performing similar stunts with bread dough also went viral like wildfire in which he could be seen throwing the ‘dough dish’ in the air and it comes back to him as a boomerang.

